What steps Howard Co. is taking to improve its school bus management plan

The head of Howard County, Maryland’s public school system said steps have been taken to prevent the level of past transportation problems from reemerging.

Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) Superintendent William J. Barnes said those steps in a letter to the community on Friday,

He said that in order to prioritize fighting “elevated rates of chronic absenteeism,” thee school system is committed to getting students to school on time.

At the beginning of the 2023-2024 school year, many parents reported their students would often wait for hours for school buses to pick them up, if at all.

“I acknowledge a large magnifying glass is directed at us as we begin the school year and there are several changes and improvements that I am pleased to share,” Barnes said.

He said a “project management plan” has been put in place aid at ensuring transportation contractors, or bus drivers and the companies that employ them, will have time to review bus routes and conduct dry-runs ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 26.

For the 2024-2025 school year, 11 HCPSS elementary and middle schools have adjusted their start times to ease traffic congestion and address community concerns, the letter stated.

Barnes said the school system’s bus tracking system have been updated, so route numbers correspond with the numbers on the side of school buses.

In August of 2023, HCPSS issued an apology, saying one of the county’s independent contractors, Zum Transportation, had announced it did not have enough drivers to cover 20 of its 500 routes.

In response to calls to terminate its contract, the transportation company said shortened route driving times were to blame for the series of delays, saying it “simply wasn’t enough time to transport students in a safe and timely manner.”

“The first few days of any new year typically bring challenges that are quickly addressed. I am confident that with the improvements that are being implemented, and our dedicated Office of Student Transportation staff working diligently to result in reliable and on-time transportation will show a marked difference in service levels compared to last school year,” Barnes said.

Families of students that still face disruptions with bus pickups and drop-offs can complete a form or contact their child’s school administrator to voice their concerns. The online bus stop locator is scheduled to be available by Wednesday, Aug. 21.

