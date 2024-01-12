After-school employee in Howard Co. charged with sexual abuse of 11-year-old

An after-school employee in Howard County, Maryland, has been charged with sexually abusing an 11-year-old, according to police.

Dameon Patterson, 31, of Elkridge, who worked at Glenwood Country Day School in Woodbine was arrested late Thursday. He faces multiple counts of sex offenses.

Police said Patterson had worked in the before and after-school programs, as well as summer camp programs, for about two years.

Detectives said they were alerted to Patterson after the victim told a friend about the alleged abuse. The friend then told an adult they trusted, who called police.

According to authorities, the child reported that the most recent incident of abuse happened in the summer of 2023, but that it had been going on for a period of about two years.

Police said the after-school facility closed on Jan. 5 for a state licensing violation.

Detectives are asking anyone with information, including any other children who may have been victimized by Patterson, to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

