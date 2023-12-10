10 hospitalized after multivehicle crash in Howard Co., officials say

Officers responded to reports of a three-vehicle collision on Route 29 at Route 108 at around 3 p.m., according to a statement from Howard County police.

Howard County, Maryland officials say 10 people have been hospitalized following a multivehicle crash in Columbia, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon.

Police believe the crash began after an adult woman entering Route 29 south from the Route 108 ramp lost control of her vehicle, striking two others on the roadway.

A total of 10 people were transported to local hospitals and trauma centers for injuries ranging in severity, according to Howard County Police spokesperson Seth Hoffman.

“Those transported were two juveniles and eight adults ranging in age from 9-42,” Hoffman said.

Police said the adult female driving the striking vehicle is currently “in critical but stable condition” and that the other 9 have minor or less severe injuries from the crash.

Route 29 South at Route 108 reopened at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday following a crash investigation.