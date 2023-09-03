Howard County school bus routes being restored, superintendent says

Superintendent Martirano expects bus delays to continue amid "routing challenges" and "new compressed schedules." This will especially impact schools starting at 8:40 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

After a series of transportation snafus hampered back-to-school plans for students along 20 bus routes, Howard County, Maryland’s superintendent of schools says the problem is beginning to ebb.

“I am pleased to share that 11 of the 20 bus routes that were temporarily suspended last week will be restored for Tuesday morning,” public schools leader Michael Martirano said in an email to families Sunday afternoon.

According to Martirano, the school system is planning to update bus numbers and details on the ongoing bus issue with Zum Transportation contractors before Tuesday. The system listed the following bus routes as those temporarily suspended while the county works to get additional drivers:

Bus 1148 servicing Atholton High School and Cradlerock Elementary School

Bus 1165 servicing Atholton High School and Wilde Lake Middle School

Bus 1090 servicing Reservoir High School, Hammond Middle School and Forest Ridge Elementary School

Bus 1201 servicing Long Reach High School, Phelps Luck Elementary School and Atholton Elementary School

Bus 1144 servicing Atholton High School, Swansfield Elementary School and Waterloo Elementary School

Bus 1176 servicing Atholton High School, Talbot Springs Elementary School and Waterloo Elementary School

Bus 1089 servicing Hammond High School, Bollman Bridge Elementary School and Gorman Crossing Elementary School

Bus 1070 servicing Hammond High School, Hammond Middle School and Guilford Elementary School

Bus 1173 servicing Clarksville MS, Pointers Run Elementary School and Swansfield Elementary School

Superintendent Martirano expects bus delays to continue amid “routing challenges” and “new compressed schedules.” This will especially impact schools starting at 8:40 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

“I know I have said it multiple times now, but it cannot be said enough how sorry I am that too many students, families and staff have endured a difficult first week of school related to transportation challenges. You have my total commitment to ensure this is fixed so the vast majority of the school year will operate the way our students and families deserve,” Martirano said.

Families should expect an additional update on Monday afternoon.

Pick up routes for students are expected to remain the same.

