Man dead in Howard Co. after vehicle crashes into tractor-trailer

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

February 19, 2023, 3:13 PM

A man died in Jessup, Maryland, on Sunday morning, after his truck hit a tractor-trailer that was stopped in the road.

In a news release, the Howard County Police Department said that around 3:13 a.m. Sunday morning, 32-year-old Dane Thomas Benavidez, a resident of Laurel, was driving west on Md. Route 32 in a 2020 Chevrolet Colorado.

Just before reaching the intersection with Washington Boulevard, Benavidez’s truck hit a 2022 Peterbilt tractor-trailer that was stopped in a travel lane.

Police said Benavidez, who was the only occupant in his vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured and remained on the scene after the crash, according to police.

Route 32 around Washington Boulevard in Jessup was closed for about four hours as police investigated the incident.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

