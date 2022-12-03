Holidays: Holiday travel upended | What can you recyle? | TSA travel tips | Metro's Christmas hours | Which grocery stores are open
3-year-old killed in fatal Howard Co. crash

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

December 3, 2022, 10:50 AM

Officers are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, that killed a 3-year-old and injured six others.

Howard County police said the crash happened at 6:14 p.m. Friday along Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40.

Police said that a tanker truck was traveling northbound along the road when it rear-ended a minivan. The crash set off “a chain reaction collision that involved two additional vehicles.”

The department said the child was inside the minivan and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Across the three vehicles hit, six people were hospitalized with injuries that ranged from serious to minor.

A crash investigation closed Route 29 north between Route 100 and Route 40 for five hours after the incident. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

