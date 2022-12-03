3-year-old killed in fatal Howard Co. crash

Officers are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, that killed a 3-year-old and injured 6 others.

Officers are investigating a deadly chain reaction crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, that killed a 3-year-old and injured six others.

Howard County police said the crash happened at 6:14 p.m. Friday along Route 29 near the ramp for Route 40.

Police said that a tanker truck was traveling northbound along the road when it rear-ended a minivan. The crash set off “a chain reaction collision that involved two additional vehicles.”

The department said the child was inside the minivan and was pronounced dead at a hospital. Across the three vehicles hit, six people were hospitalized with injuries that ranged from serious to minor.

A crash investigation closed Route 29 north between Route 100 and Route 40 for five hours after the incident. The cause of the crash has yet to be determined.