1 dead, 7 injured after van crashes into tree in Columbia

Police said 61-year-old Ram Luitel of Laurel, who was sitting in the rear of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person died and seven others were injured after a van crashed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland, on Saturday night.

In a news release, Howard County police said that around 10 p.m. Saturday, a 2003 Honda Odyssey traveling south on the Snowden River Parkway moved off the roadway as it approached the intersection with Carved Stone, striking a tree.

Police said 61-year-old Ram Luitel of Laurel, who was sitting in the rear of the van, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other seven adult passengers were taken to an area hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Due to the crash, the Snowden River Parkway was closed for about two-and-a-half-hours on Saturday night.

Police said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.