1 dead, 3 injured after late night crash in Ellicott City

One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash in Ellicott City, Maryland, late Saturday night.

In a news release, Howard County police said that around 11:44 p.m. Saturday, a 2020 RAV4 traveling west on Rogers Avenue in Ellicott City was struck near the intersection of Route 29 by the driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, which was moving east in the same westbound lane.

Police say an adult female passenger in the RAV4 was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Another female passenger and the male driver of the Toyota were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The adult male driver of the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The stretch of Rogers Avenue near the scene of the accident was closed for about five hours following the crash, police said.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.