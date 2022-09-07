Tractor-trailer driver dies after crashing into rear of parked rig

A tractor-trailer driver who crashed his rig into the rear end of a parked tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of Interstate 95 early Wednesday died in the collision.

A tractor-trailer driver who crashed his rig into the rear end of a parked tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of Interstate 95 early Wednesday died in the collision.

The Maryland State Police identified the driver as Jonathan David Leiner, 63, of Hampstead, North Carolina.

The crash occurred before 4:40 a.m. south of Gorman Road in Laurel.

The driver of the second tractor-trailer was not hurt, the police said.

The highway was partially closed for more than six hours.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate.