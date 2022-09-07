RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Shelling resumes near Ukraine nuclear plant, despite risks | Putin and Xi to meet in Uzbekistan | Europe struggles with crisis as Russia cuts gas
Home » Howard County, MD News » Tractor-trailer driver dies after…

Tractor-trailer driver dies after crashing into rear of parked rig

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

September 7, 2022, 11:28 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A tractor-trailer driver who crashed his rig into the rear end of a parked tractor-trailer on the right shoulder of Interstate 95 early Wednesday died in the collision.

The Maryland State Police identified the driver as Jonathan David Leiner, 63, of Hampstead, North Carolina.

The crash occurred before 4:40 a.m. south of Gorman Road in Laurel.

The driver of the second tractor-trailer was not hurt, the police said.

The highway was partially closed for more than six hours.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined. The Maryland State Police Crash Team continues to investigate.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

New CISOs come on board at VA, Transportation

IRS pilot considers expanding remote work, amid hiring challenges

Navy Safety Command will use surprise inspections, stand down authority to prevent future accidents

VA CIO DelBene making the cyber gates a little higher, more well-rounded

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up