Howard Co. police investigating deadly motorcycle collision

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

August 28, 2022, 7:45 AM

Police in Howard County, Maryland, are investigating a collision between a tractor trailer and a motorcycle in Elkridge on Friday night that resulted in the death of a 65-year-old Baltimore man.

At approximately 10:46 p.m., Harold Leonard Hopkins Jr. was traveling north on Route 1 near Brookdale Drive on his motorcycle when he was struck by a tractor trailer making a left turn from Route 1’s southbound lanes, according to a news release from police.

Hopkins was transported to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured, and police said the cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Below is a map of the area where the collision occurred:

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

