WAR IN UKRAINE: Bravery of mill defenders recalled | Russia's central bank slashes rate | War claims more lives in Ukraine | Can Europe live without Russian natural gas?
Home » Howard County, MD News » New Howard Co. land…

New Howard Co. land conservation program gives financial incentives for preservation

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

July 22, 2022, 11:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In an effort to conserve land in Howard County, Maryland, a new program is giving financial incentives to nonprofits.

The program is being called the first of its kind in the state.

“We have a new tool, a model program to make sure preservation remains a priority,” said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball.

He has committed $2 million to the new Purchased Conservation Easement pilot program. That funding was approved by the Howard County Council in May. The pilot program just launched this month.

Working with the Howard County Conservancy, the county will target nonprofit property owners and provide financial incentives to preserve environmentally significant properties.

“This program will allow us to identify and protect important properties that previously were not eligible for preservation programs,” said Vice President of the Howard County Conservancy’s Board of Directors Lisa Marini.

Ball said the county will start by approaching churches and similar nonprofits first in the pilot program. During a news conference announcing the program, Ball praised the creativity of the county for coming up with ways to conserve land.

“If the right tools don’t exist, we must build them. And together, we’ve made an incredible progress in just a short period of time,” Ball said.

Ball said while land conservation has been a major focus in Howard County, there’s still more to do.

“And while nearly 40% of Howard County Land has been set aside for recreation and parks open space, we know we can do even better,” Ball said.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB sets deadline for agencies to deliver future office space plans

It’s not just the private sector — agencies are competing with each other for cyber talent

When people come together, the best ideas come, or do they?

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up