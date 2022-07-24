Police: 12-year-old girl dies in Howard Co. after crashing car into tree

A 12-year-old girl was killed and her passenger was seriously hurt after her car veered off the road and slammed into a tree in Columbia, Maryland.

The man, age 36, in the car’s passenger seat was seriously injured, police say.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday on Broken Land Parkway south of Cradlerock Way, near Lake Elkhorn, according to a statement from Howard County police.

Responders transported the passenger, who suffered from “serious injuries,” to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center.

It’s not clear what caused the car to crash.

The road was closed between Cradlerock Way and Snowden River Parkway for around four hours while the crash was investigated.

