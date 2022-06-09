Stormy weather causes Merriweather Post Pavilion to cancel Halsey concert

Fans of pop star Halsey left the Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, very disappointed Wednesday after the venue canceled her concert following an over two-hour weather delay caused by late-day thunderstorms that hampered the D.C. region.

The venue called off the concert just after 10 p.m. for “weather-related technical difficulties.” The announcement came over an hour after officials tweeted to guests that the show would resume at 9:30 p.m.

The show began at 7 p.m. but entered a weather delay 30 minutes later after multiple weather warnings, including a tornado warning.

Some fans posted video up on social media showing parts of the venue — mainly in the seating bowl — starting to fill up with stormwater from the rain. Other videos showed the stormwater flowing down the stairs and into the bowl as fans waited for concert updates.

In one fan video posted on Twitter, stormwater began to fall into the seating bowl and on guests who returned to the venue before the show’s cancelation.

apparently the halsey concert got cancelled, which makes sense because this is what it was like in there before we left lmao. why did merriweather decide to tell people to go back first tho???? pic.twitter.com/J02nhRI1fD — cole (@charcolepix) June 9, 2022

In a statement on Twitter, Halsey said it would have been “unsafe if I went out there and people rushed the stage during or after the storm.”

However, in a second tweet, the pop artist said she was disappointed with how Merriweather Post Pavilion officials handled the weather issues, adding that a rescheduled date “will be happening somewhere else.”

I really want to add that I am beyond disappointed with the way the venue handled everything tonight and my rescheduled date will be happening somewhere else. I hear you guys loud and clear I promise. — h (@halsey) June 9, 2022

Earlier in the day, Merriweather Post Pavilion’s social media account advertised that the show would go on “rain or shine” to multiple fans concerned about the upcoming weather conditions. On the FAQ section on its website, guests are asked to check the venue’s jumbotron for updates and to take shelter in their cars during extremely inclement weather.

The venue said fans would receive more information about refunds or a rescheduled show date from their ticket vender.

WTOP has reached out to Merriweather Post Pavilion for further comment.

WTOP’s Juan Herrera contributed to this report.