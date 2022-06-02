2 killed in separate Howard County crashes

Two people were killed in separate crashes, one of which was a hit-and-run, less than a day apart in Howard County.

Two people were killed in separate crashes, one of which was a hit-and-run, less than a day apart in Howard County, Maryland.

The Howard County police said in a statement that Latasha Maria Curtis Barrett, 38, of Baltimore, was killed at about 6:30 a.m. Monday on Route 175.

Police said she drove her Honda Civic through a red light on the ramp from southbound Interstate 95 when a Hyundai Elantra, traveling westbound on Route 175, struck her vehicle.

The driver of the Hyundai was taken to a hospital with injuries that the police described as non-life-threatening.

About an hour and a half later, the police said, someone found a body on westbound Route 99 (Old Frederick Road) near Weatherstone Drive. Investigators identified him as Michael Kevin Fitzpatrick, 54, of Ellicott City. They believe he was struck in a hit-and-run sometime Sunday night.

Anyone with more information regarding either incident can contact the Howard County police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.