Man charged with offering teen girls money for sex in Howard Co.

Two 14-year-old girls told Howard County Police that a man offered them money for sex around 9 a.m. near the Swansfield Pool in Columbia.

A man who offered two teenage girls money for sex in Columbia, Maryland, on Friday morning has been arrested and charged, Howard County police say.

Richard Morgan, 32, whose address isn’t known, was arrested and charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor by police around 4:35 p.m. on Friday.

Police said that Morgan originally approached the two 14-year-old girls around 9 a.m. near the Swansfield Pool.

Before calling for help, the girls took a photo of the suspect, which was released by police. Tips from social media helped police track down and arrest Morgan in the 10900 block of Little Patuxent Parkway.

Anyone who had a similar interaction with Morgan are encouraged to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Below is the area where Morgan was arrested: