Md. music teacher accused of sex abuse faces new charges in Howard Co.

A Maryland music teacher, charged last fall with sexual abusing two girls in Montgomery County, faces new charges of sexually abusing a girl during one-on-one music lessons in Howard County.

The new charges against 30-year-old Priyant Sundas, 30, of Rockville, relate to lessons he gave at the Soundcheck Rock Academy, formerly known as the Columbia Rock School, in Columbia, according to a news release Thursday from Howard County police.

Police said a girl recently reported to police she was abused by Sundas during the music lessons between 2018 and 2020.

Sundas is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center and faces a charge of sex abuse of a minor.

Authorities said Sundas was employed by the music school until 2020, and the school is cooperating with the investigation.

After leaving the Columbia school, Sundas began giving private lessons at the Chevy Chase Arts Academy in Montgomery County starting in October 2020. He has been accused of having sexual contact with two students there.

Police said he was arrested in that case on Nov. 14 as he attempted to board a flight at JFK International Airport in an attempt to flee the country.

Investigators believe there may be other victims and are urging anyone with information to call the police at 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.