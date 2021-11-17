Music teacher accused of assaulting girls at Chevy Chase Arts Academy

A music teacher who taught at the Chevy Chase Arts Academy faces sexual assault charges involving children, and police are concerned he may have assaulted others.

A music teacher who taught at the Chevy Chase Arts Academy faces sexual assault charges involving children, and police are concerned he may have assaulted others.

Priyant Sundas, 30, of Rockville, Maryland, was arrested at JFK International Airport in New York on Sunday as he tried to flee the country, Montgomery County police said in a release.

He was arrested on a warrant issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

According to police, Sundas inappropriately touched two girls during private lessons in October.

Sundas started working at the academy in October.

Police said he previously worked as a music teacher in Northern Virginia.

He faces two counts of sexual abuse of a minor and six counts of third-degree sex offense.

The police are asking that people who think they may have been assaulted by Sundas call them at 240-773-5400.