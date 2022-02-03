OLYMPICS NEWS: Olympic spotlight back on China | NBC to call action from US | Meet local Olympians | Czechs beat China in women's hockey | Olympic torch relay passes by Great Wall
DC man indicted on 133 counts of auto theft by Md. grand jury

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

February 3, 2022, 2:27 PM

A D.C. man has been indicted on 133 counts in a series of auto theft, burglary and vehicle break-in cases by a grand jury in Howard County, Maryland, the state’s attorney’s office said Thursday.

Kaishawn Johnson, 19, was indicted on Jan. 19.

According to authorities, the charges against Johnson stem from a months-long investigation by Howard County police regarding a series of car break-ins between August and November 2021, including cases where police said Johnson allegedly went into homes to grab car keys.

“This is the kind of case that demonstrates how one person can have a significant impact on crime in our communities,” Police Chief Gregory Der said in a statement. “With this one arrest in partnership with the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office, we are closing dozens of cases and most importantly, preventing many possible future crimes.”

According to a release, Johnson is a suspect in 45 Howard County cases.

He was arrested Feb. 1 in coordination with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Johnson is being held without bond.

He’s charged with 18 counts of motor vehicle theft, three counts of first-degree burglary, nine counts of theft over $25,000, 11 counts of theft under $25,000 and 92 counts of rogue and vagabond for the vehicle break-ins.

In a statement, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said: “We’re fortunate to have a strong partnership between our Police Department and State’s Attorney’s Office who worked collaboratively to apprehend and charge this individual. … Their efforts are vital to ensuring Howard County residents are safe, and feel safe in our community.”

Johnson’s first court appearance is slated for March 7.

