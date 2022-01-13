Suspect, 3 others injured after Columbia chase ends in crash

A police chase in Columbia ended with the suspect striking another car and injuring three people Wednesday evening.

A police chase in Columbia, Maryland, ended with the suspect striking another car and injuring three people Wednesday evening.

The Howard County Police Department said the pursuit began near a shopping center in the 6400 block of Dobbin Road around 5:50 p.m. Wednesday, after an officer saw a man attempting to break into vehicles.

According to a police news release, the suspect tried to flee in a 2002 Chevrolet Impala, ramming an unoccupied law enforcement vehicle and a second car while driving away.

Howard County officers pursued the man north on Snowden River Parkway before he ran a red light at the intersection with Snowden Square Drive and crashed into a 2020 Honda HR-V, police said.

All three of the Honda’s occupants — two adults and one juvenile — were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital with serious injuries, while the suspect was transported to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center at the University of Maryland with serious injuries.

Howard County police said northbound Snowden River Parkway was closed between Oakland Mills Road and McGaw Road for over three hours late Wednesday due to the incident response.