Howard Co. warns of another potential bus service interruption

The first set of possible bus disruptions were reported in early November. Since then, Howard County officials announced an initiative to invest in bus driver retention using American Rescue Plan funds.

Bus driver sick-outs may impact the Howard County Public School system yet again ahead of Thanksgiving break.

The system alerted families that they know some providers might participate in another sick out on Monday, Nov. 22. They were unaware of how many routes would be impacted.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic has exacerbated the bus driver shortages we typically face and has put a significant burden on bus drivers,” the system said. “Recognizing this, we have been proactively working to ensure that we provide additional compensation to the bus drivers who care for our children every day.”

The first set of possible bus disruptions were reported in early November. Since then, Howard County officials announced an initiative to invest in bus driver retention using American Rescue Plan funds.

Howard County’s board of education passed amendments to their transportation contracts to provide for boosted funding.

The school system said parents should plan for a longer drive to school. They will be monitoring the situation Monday morning and throughout the school week.