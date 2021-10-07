Maryland man on release facing drugs, firearms charges

Prosecutors say a federal grand jury has indicted a Maryland man for committing a series of crimes while he was on federal supervised release.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland said in a news release on Wednesday that Delmarcus Branford, 31, of Elkridge, is charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime; and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to prosecutors, Branford could be sentenced to life on the charge of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

