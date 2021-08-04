4 Main Street Ellicott City buildings planned to come down early next year

While some buildings on Main Street in Ellicott City have been saved, four buildings will be removed in the current flood mitigation plan.

While some buildings on Main Street in Ellicott City, Maryland, have been saved, four buildings will be removed in the current flood mitigation plan.

It could happen as early as springtime.

“We’re removing the four buildings at the lower part of Main Street,” said Sharon Walsh, acting bureau chief of facilities at the Howard County Department of Public Works.

These include the buildings that housed the Phoenix Upper Main restaurant, the Discoveries store, Bean Hollow cafe and the Great Panes art gallery.

She said that the plan is currently undergoing a federal review process that is expected to be approved in September.

“We will start work in the early part of 2022,” Walsh said.

Several Howard County officials and area contractors answered questions and gave updates on where flood mitigation plans currently stand.

The plan is to make room for the North Tunnel. The extension of that tunnel saved many buildings and streets in the lower end of Main Street.

“Other than truck traffic in and out of the construction site, you won’t be digging up the streets,” said David Corkum, principal at Mcmillen Jacobs Associates.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said that county funding has provided $33 million for projects in Ellicott City and more than $20 million has come from state funding.

He said they’re also expecting $75 million through the Environment Protection Agency Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act program.

“Ellicott City is about to celebrate its 250th anniversary, and working together, I look forward to seeing the next 250,” Ball said.