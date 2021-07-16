Howard County fire chief to retire

William G. Anuszewski was named acting chief of the Howard County Fire and Rescue Service in March 2020 and appointed chief May 25, 2020.

The Howard County, Maryland, fire chief has announced he’ll retire at the end of August, County Executive Calvin Ball said Friday.

William G. Anuszewski was named acting chief of the Howard County Fire and Rescue Service in March 2020 and appointed chief May 25, 2020.

“Chief Anuszewski stepped into the role of Acting Chief just as the COVID-19 began, and I appreciate his leadership in helping us navigate the pandemic with front-line paramedics and emergency technicians,” Ball said in a statement. “During his tenure, the Department launched its Mobile Integrated Community Health Program, which has been so crucial to ensuring that we reach some of our most vulnerable residents with vaccines.”

Anuszewski previously served as deputy chief of operations for the department, as well as director of emergency management. He began his career with the Ellicott City Volunteer Fire Department in 1983 before being hired by the Howard County department in 1990.

“It has been my honor to serve as the 12th Fire Chief for Howard County. The quality of care and dedication of the men and women in Howard County Fire and Rescue is inspiring,” Anuszewski said in a statement. “I thank Executive Ball for the opportunity to lead this great department and retire confident that the residents and visitors of Howard County are protected by one of the best Fire and EMS Departments in the world.”

Anuszewski will retire Aug. 31.

Ball has named Deputy Chief Gordon Wallace to serve as acting chief.