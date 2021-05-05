Woman dead in I-95 crash in Howard County

A woman is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 in Howard County, Maryland, which has caused major traffic delays Wednesday night.

The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on I-95 past Gorman Road in Laurel. According to Maryland State Police, the driver of a blue Honda clipped the front of a tractor-trailer while trying to change lanes.

As the driver of the Honda got out of her car to speak with the trucker, she failed to put her car in park and it began to roll.

When she went after the car, she walked in the tractor-trailer driver’s blind spot. He was trying to move his vehicle out of traffic and struck the woman.

The woman died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Maryland State Police said a medical examiner was at the scene.

WTOP’s Traffic Center reports that the northbound lanes after the Howard County Rest Area reopened after 9:30 p.m. after the investigation.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.