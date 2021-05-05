CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. vaccine update | Children's National launches vaccine waitlist | Fairfax to offer limited virtual learning | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Woman dead in I-95 crash in Howard County

Laura Spitalniak | lspitalniak@wtop.com

May 5, 2021, 9:54 PM

A woman is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 in Howard County, Maryland, which has caused major traffic delays Wednesday night.

The crash happened at 6:30 p.m. on I-95 past Gorman Road in Laurel. According to Maryland State Police, the driver of a blue Honda clipped the front of a tractor-trailer while trying to change lanes.

As the driver of the Honda got out of her car to speak with the trucker, she failed to put her car in park and it began to roll.

When she went after the car, she walked in the tractor-trailer driver’s blind spot. He was trying to move his vehicle out of traffic and struck the woman.

The woman died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Maryland State Police said a medical examiner was at the scene.

WTOP’s Traffic Center reports that the northbound lanes after the Howard County Rest Area reopened after 9:30 p.m. after the investigation.

Below is a map of where the crash took place.

Laura Spitalniak

Laura Spitalniak joined the WTOP edit desk at the beginning of 2020. She previously worked at WAMU, ABC News and CBS News. She is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism and the daughter of a librarian.

