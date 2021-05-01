1 dead in Howard County crash

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-car crash in Jessup on Tuesday.

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-car crash in Jessup, Maryland, on Tuesday.

According to Howard County police, a Volkswagen Passat was traveling west in the 7300 block of Montevideo Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Ford F-250 head-on shortly before 5:15 p.m.

The driver of the Passat — Shaquille Welch, 27, of Glen Burnie — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the Ford was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in the Ford were uninjured.

An investigation into the crash in ongoing.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.