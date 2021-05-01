CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Unvaccinated need convincing | Concert venue prep to open | DC to fully reopen June 11 | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Howard County, MD News » 1 dead in Howard…

1 dead in Howard County crash

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

May 5, 2021, 10:08 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a two-car crash in Jessup, Maryland, on Tuesday.

According to Howard County police, a Volkswagen Passat was traveling west in the 7300 block of Montevideo Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Ford F-250 head-on shortly before 5:15 p.m.

The driver of the Passat — Shaquille Welch, 27, of Glen Burnie — was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man driving the Ford was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Two passengers in the Ford were uninjured.

An investigation into the crash in ongoing.

Below is a map of the area where it happened.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD strengthens its emphasis on data, gives CDO new responsibilities

OPM adds new continuing education opportunities for federal employees

Federal CIO Martorana: $1B TMF lets agencies ‘apply for projects that previously were out of their reach’

Where does GSA go next with its pilot to get better prices for federal buyers?

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up