Husband accused of killing wife inside Ellicott City home

Howard County police are investigating a domestic homicide that occurred in Ellicott City, Maryland, on Monday afternoon.

Detectives believe a man killed his wife inside of their home in the 3700 block of Spring Falls Court. Officers were called to the residence for a welfare check just before 4 p.m. Monday, where they found the woman dead with undetermined injuries.

After an investigation, officers determined the husband was responsible, police said in a news release. They later located the man in his car in the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane, about three miles from the home.

Police are working on establishing a motive in the woman’s killing.

