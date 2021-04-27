CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC clarifies mask guidance | Montgomery Co. aims to speed up vaccinations | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Husband accused of killing wife inside Ellicott City home

April 27, 2021, 6:31 AM

Howard County police are investigating a domestic homicide that occurred in Ellicott City, Maryland, on Monday afternoon.

Detectives believe a man killed his wife inside of their home in the 3700 block of Spring Falls Court. Officers were called to the residence for a welfare check just before 4 p.m. Monday, where they found the woman dead with undetermined injuries.

After an investigation, officers determined the husband was responsible, police said in a news release. They later located the man in his car in the 4000 block of Meadowbrook Lane, about three miles from the home.

Police are working on establishing a motive in the woman’s killing.

