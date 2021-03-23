CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Howard Co. police search for man who hit Asian woman on walking path

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 23, 2021, 12:15 PM

Police are looking for a man who they say assaulted a woman on a walking path Monday morning in Howard County, Maryland.

An Asian woman in her 50s was walking on a path in Clarksville, police say, when a man jogged up behind her and struck her in the face as he ran.

The incident happened on a path near Indian Summer Drive and Summer Sky Path, according to police. The woman told officers that the man repeatedly said “I’m sorry I punched you” as he ran away.

The assault knocked off the victim’s glasses and left a mark on her face. She said that the man was in his 20s and may have a developmental disability. She also told police that she often sees him walking in the area.

Police are increasing their presence in the area. Anyone with information is asked to call Howard County police at at 410-313-3200.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

