Man charged with 25 counts of human trafficking, prostitution in Howard Co.

Adolph Joseph Scott of North Carolina is under arrest and charged with multiple counts in Howard County, Maryland, after he arranged prostitution dates at an Elkridge hotel, police said.

A North Carolina man was arrested on multiple charges, including human trafficking, in Howard County, Maryland, after he arranged prostitution dates at an Elkridge hotel.

Adolph Joseph Scott, 36, was charged with 25 counts of human trafficking, prostitution, drug distribution charges and resisting arrest Friday.

Police said they received a tip Tuesday of “suspicious activity” at a hotel near Dorsey Road and Dorsey Run Road. An unnamed website, known by investigators to be used for prostitution, had advertisements offering sexual services at the hotel.

After investigating the tip, police learned that Scott stayed in a room together with three adult women, two of whom he brought in from North Carolina.

He arranged dates for the women and kept most of the money after each engagement. Scott provided the women with drugs and threatened them to maintain control, according to police.

On Wednesday, police arrested Scott outside the hotel. The three women were referred to HopeWorks, a sexual assault and domestic violence center in Howard County, for assistance.

Multiple suspected drugs were found in Scott’s possession during his arrest, including heroin, cocaine and crack cocaine. Additional drugs were also found in his hotel room, police said.

Scott is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center.

Investigators are asking the public to provide any information on further suspected human trafficking or prostitution by contacting Howard County police at 410-3131-7867 or emailing their crime tips account.

Below is a map of where it happened.

(EDITOR’S NOTE: The article has been updated to correctly identify the Howard County Detention Center. The headline has been updated to clarify that the number of counts is 25.)