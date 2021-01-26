Man dead after crash on I-95 in Howard County

A man is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 in Howard County, Maryland. It happened in the northbound lanes just before Route 32.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes just before Route 32.

Maryland State Police said, initially, three vehicles were involved in a minor crash. The drivers pulled off the road, and one of the drivers left the scene after exchanging information with the other drivers.

Police said that Jose Ismael Bonilla Reyes, 36, of Montgomery Village, who was a registered owner of one of the vehicles involved, “arrived on the scene to assess the damage to his vehicle.”

Then, police said, a driver in a Honda Civic heading north on I-95 lost control of his vehicle and struck one of the cars that was involved in the initial crash, which pushed that car into Reyes, pinning him between two vehicles at the scene.

Reyes died at the scene, police said. One person was taken to shock trauma and three others were taken to Howard County General Hospital for treatment of their injuries, but it’s unclear whether their injuries were related to the first or the second crash.

Police said the driver of the Honda Civic stayed at the scene.

Investigators believe weather conditions could have played a factor in the crashes, and they will continue to investigate.

Three lanes of northbound I-95 were closed temporarily after the second crash.

