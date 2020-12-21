CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Vaccinations off to slow start | Vaccine Ward Speed chief visits Md. hospital | Latest coronavirus test results in DC region
New traffic pattern in Howard County for Route 32 widening project

Valerie Bonk

December 21, 2020, 4:00 PM

New travel lanes open Tuesday morning in Howard County, along Maryland Route 32 in Dayton, to allow construction crews to install drainage as part of an ongoing road widening project.

The new lanes were scheduled to be moved Monday, but the construction was delayed until Tuesday because of area fog, according to Maryland Department of Transportation’s Shanteé Felix.

At 7 a.m., crews will move all Maryland Route 32 traffic in the area between Linden Church Road and the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration Dayton shop to the newly completed lanes, according to a news release.

The shift is to give construction crews “safer access” to work in the center of Maryland Route 32, the release said.

The new traffic pattern will stay in effect on the 1-mile stretch for about one year as construction crews install new stormwater structures underneath Md. 32.

The traffic shift is part of the $127 million widening project for the route, which began in June 2019 and is expected to be complete in 2022.

The project will construct an additional travel lane in both directions of Md. 32 between Linden Church Road and the Interstate 70 ramps, the release said.

