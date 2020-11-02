CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US marks COVID-19 milestones | A tour of a DCPS CARE classroom | Latest coronavirus test results
2 men charged in shooting death of Howard Co. man

Zeke Hartner

November 20, 2020, 9:55 PM

Two men were arrested Friday in connection to the shooting death of a Howard County, Maryland, Man in October.

Howard County police said 18-year-old Daquante Donte Thomas of Gwynn Oak and 24-year-old Tyrik Michael Braxton of Baltimore were each charged with first- and second-degree homicide in connection to the death of 23-year-old Juan Michael Ross in Columbia.

On Oct. 4, police were sent to Basket Ring Road behind Talbott Springs Elementary School at about 2:37 p.m., after Ross had been shot outside of a residence.

Ross was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believed he was targeted, and his death was not random.

Police said their investigation led them to develop Thomas and Braxton as suspects, and they were taken into custody on Nov. 20 in Baltimore.

The investigation into the motive of the shooting and potential involvement of other suspects is ongoing, according to police.

Anyone with information into the case is being asked to contact Howard County police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Below is a map of where the shooting took place:

