Body found in Howard County identified as man last seen 1 month ago

Zeke Hartner

October 22, 2020, 6:01 PM

Police in Howard County, Maryland, have identified the body that was found in a wooded area in Columbia earlier this week.

Nahun Odilio Delgado-Sanchez, 34, of Columbia, was found dead Tuesday morning after police said they received a tip that there could be a body in a wooded area near the 6100 block of Old Dobbin Lane.

Investigators said Thursday that Delgado-Sanchez was last seen alive about a month ago but had not been reported missing.

Police are investigating what they called “suspicious circumstances” around his death. They said they believe there was “foul play” involved and have preliminarily ruled his death a homicide.

There’s a reward of up to $5,000 for information about his killing.

Anyone with information about this case can call police at (410) 313-7867, or email HCPDCrimeTips@howardcountymd.gov. Those who want to can remain anonymous.

Below is a map of the area where Delgado-Sanchez’s body was found:

