Howard County teacher accused of having inappropriate relationship with student

A Maryland teacher and lacrosse coach is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, police said.

Howard County police began investigating Reservoir High School teacher Stephanie Walzl, 26, in June, after receiving a report that she was having a relationship with a 16-year-old girl, dating back to last December.

Police analyzed 69,000 text messages and determined that Walzl and the student were in regular contact before and after school, and throughout the school day.

Walzl was arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor and a fourth-degree sex offense.

Police said they are not aware of any other victims.

Walzl is on administrative leave from Howard County Public Schools.