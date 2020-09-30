CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC officials react to White House cases | Cruises preparing for future sailing | Latest test results in DC region
Home » Howard County, MD News » Howard County bag fee…

Howard County bag fee to go into effect Thursday

Abigail Constantino

September 30, 2020, 11:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

If you’re shopping in Howard County, Maryland, you’ll have to pay 5 cents for each disposable plastic bag you get at checkout starting Thursday.

The bag fee goes in effect Oct. 1. However, if you use your own bag, you will not be charged the fee. But you may have to bag your own purchases, as some stores in the area will not bag your groceries in reusable bags due to COVID-19 sanitation measures.

Some of the money from the new bag fee goes to stores, and some will go to a Howard County disposable plastics reduction fund that provides reusable bags to “vulnerable individuals,” reduces litter and improves overall environmental quality.

Howard County joins Montgomery County in charging a fee for single-use bags.

Last March, a bill banning plastic bags in Maryland was before the General Assembly, where it passed the House but did not make it in time for a Senate vote.

Since the coronavirus public health emergency hit, jurisdictions across the U.S., including some in Maryland, are considering suspending the bag fee.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up