Shooting during traffic stop in Howard Co. closes NB I-95

A person was shot and killed by a Maryland State Trooper early Friday morning, closing northbound Interstate 95 between Md. 100 and Interstate 895/Harbor Tunnel.

The shooting happened during a traffic stop on I-95 near the exit for I-895 in Howard County at around 2:15 a.m., according to police.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene and state police said at least one trooper suffered minor injuries.

Police are looking into the cause of the shooting.

NB I-95 will be closed until at least 6 a.m. All traffic is being diverted to MD-100 via exit 43A and SB I-95 is open to traffic.

A map of the location of the shooting can be seen below: