Child rescued after being trapped in gun safe in Howard County

Jose Umana

August 18, 2020, 4:51 PM

A 5-year-old child was found locked in a large gun safe in Howard County, Maryland, on Tuesday.

First responders arrived at the scene around 12:10 p.m. after the child’s parents called for help, Howard County Fire and EMS told WTOP.

A locksmith was en route, but there were concerns about the child’s safety.

Crews pulled the child out from the rear of the safe using a drill and a hand chisel, the same tools used to pull people out of car crashes.

(Courtesy Howard County Fire and EMS)

The child was checked out by paramedics, found to be in good health and released to the parents.

Fire and EMS officials do not know how the child got into the safe.

