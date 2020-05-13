Man pleads guilty to tying up, slashing pit bull’s throat in Howard County

A man accused of cutting a pit bull's throat and tying it to a tree has been sentenced to one year in jail, said prosecutors in Howard County, Maryland.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — A 27-year-old man accused of cutting a pit bull’s throat and tying it to a tree has been sentenced to one year in jail, said prosecutors in Howard County, Maryland.

Corey Markus Jones pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated animal cruelty and was ordered to complete three years of probation, as well as undergo mental health treatment, the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Howard County police said officers found the pit bull’s body in an Ellicott City neighborhood on Dec. 30, 2019.

Investigators determined the dog was being cared for by a friend of the owner, and Jones had recently been staying with them. At the time, prosecutors said Jones was found hiding in a bathtub behind a shower curtain in the apartment.

“It is unconscionable to think that Mr. Jones intentionally tortured this pit bull named ‘Blue’ and left her to die in a poor, defenseless state,” said Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson in a statement Tuesday. “I hope he spends his incarcerated time and his time under community supervision pondering the deliberate cruelty he inflicted on this helpless animal and the pain it caused to the owner.”

