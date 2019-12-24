2 DC men charged for stealing thousands of dollars in car rims, tires

Two men from Washington, D.C., have been charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft, and destruction of property after the pair stole rims and tires from multiple auto dealerships in Howard County since August, police said Tuesday.

Two men from Washington, D.C., have been charged with multiple counts of burglary, theft and destruction of property after the pair stole rims and tires from multiple auto dealerships in Howard County since August, police said Tuesday.

Dominic Marcel Fowler, 35, of Half Street SW, and Donovan Keith Braxton, 34, of E Street SE, are both being held without bond — Fowler at Howard County Detention Center and Braxton at Frederick County Detention Center.

On Aug. 23, investigators said the two men stole six sets of rims and tires worth approximately $24,000 from vehicles in the parking lot of Koons Chevrolet on Auto Drive in Clarksville, Maryland. On Oct. 7, investigators said the pair attempted to steal rims and tires from 14 vehicles on the lot of Apple Ford on Stanford Boulevard in Columbia. Police responded to that incident and the suspects took off, leaving behind the stolen goods as well as a stolen U-Haul truck.

Braxton was arrested Dec. 8 in Frederick County by Thurmont Police; Fowler was apprehended by Howard County police on Dec. 18. Numerous agencies in the region are investigating the men for similar thefts.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.