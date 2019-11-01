Police: Driver struck fallen tree before spinning out in fatal I-70 crash

Maryland State Police are investigating a crash on I-70 in Howard County that killed one person and injured another early Friday.

One driver has died and another driver was injured after a crash early Friday on Interstate 70 in Howard County, Maryland State Police said.

The crash happened around midnight on eastbound I-70 near Marriottsville Road in Woodbine, Maryland.

The driver of a Lincoln MKZ traveling east on I-70 crashed into a large downed tree in the roadway, state police said. The Lincoln spun out and was then hit by a Chevrolet Tahoe.

The driver of the Lincoln died at the scene, state police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet Tahoe was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries.

The crash, which remains under investigation, closed that area of I-70 for about four hours.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.