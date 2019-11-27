Pedestrian killed in Howard County

A Toyota Sienna was traveling southbound on Washington Boulevard just south of Montgomery Road in Elk Ridge when it struck a man in the roadway, a Howard County police news release said.

A man has been killed in a fatal collision in Howard County, Maryland.

It happened Wednesday at approximately 5:45 p.m. A Toyota Sienna was traveling southbound on Washington Boulevard just south of Montgomery Road in Elkridge, when it struck a man in the roadway, a Howard County police news release said.

The man died at the scene, and his name will be released when the family has been notified.

Police continue to investigate what led to the crash.

