Md. couple charged after 50 dogs, 3 turtles, parrot found in poor conditions

Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center officers seized 54 animals on Sept. 21 from a Woodbine couple. They face animal cruelty charges.

A Woodbine, Maryland, couple has been charged with over 100 counts of animal cruelty after police found dozens of animals living in poor conditions in their home last month.

A tip alerted officers with the Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center about unsanitary conditions in a puppy mill that was run out of the couple’s basement in the 16400 block of Frederick Road, Howard County police said Tuesday.

Officers then seized 54 animals on Sept. 21, including 50 dogs, three turtles and a parrot.

One seriously ill puppy did not survive, and a number of other puppies and their mothers are not yet available for adoption, police added. However, many of the other seized animals are ready for adoption now.

Earlier, in August, animal control had seized eight miniature horses and a donkey that had severe malnutrition, police said. Those animals were placed with Days End Horse Farm.

Glenn Andrew Hopple, 58, and Candace Elizabeth Berry, 66, face charges that include failing to provide sufficient food, shelter space and veterinary care to the animals, as well as causing unnecessary pain and suffering, police said.

Each of the counts they face could carry up to a $1,000 fine and 90 days of jail time.

See a list of the adoptable pets here. More information is available on the Howard County Animal Control and Adoption Center’s website.

Watch a video from Howard County police about this animal cruelty case below:

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.