1 dead, 1 critical as gravel truck overturns during 2-vehicle crash in Howard Co.

One person is dead and another is being taken by a medical helicopter to the hospital after a gravel truck overturned Friday morning on U.S. Route 29 in Howard County

One person is dead and another was taken to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after a gravel truck overturned Friday morning on U.S. Route 29 at Rivers Edge Road in Howard County, Maryland.

Howard County Police say the man driving the gravel truck died at the scene of the Columbia crash.

The truck had collided with a car whose driver was turning left from U.S. 29 onto River’s Edge Road, police said in a Facebook post.

The woman driving the car is in critical condition, police said.

Video streamed on Facebook from Baltimore TV station WJZ’s traffic helicopter shows the gravel truck on its side with gravel spilled on U.S. 29. The other vehicle is seen turning onto U.S. 29.

U.S. 29 reopened just before 11 a.m.

