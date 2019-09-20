Home » Howard County, MD News » 3 sent to Shock…

3 sent to Shock Trauma after serious Md. 32 crash

Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP

September 20, 2019, 10:07 AM

A serious crash closed Md. 32. (Courtesy NBC Washington chopper feed)

Three men were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore after a serious crash on Maryland Route 32 in Howard County’s West Friendship community.

The crash has closed Maryland Route 32 in both directions near Rosemary Lane for almost four hours.

Howard County police said the driver of a Nissan Sentra, who was going southbound, crossed the center line and collided with a Ford F250. Both drivers and a passenger in the Sentra are hospitalized.

The crash happened around 6:12 a.m. in the area of Burntwoods Road.

 

