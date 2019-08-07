‘Cop-a-shot:’ Howard Co. officer shows hoops skills

They're Howard County's finest in more ways than one: For the second time in over a year, a uniformed police officer has been caught on video demonstrating incredible basketball skills.

Apparently, you don’t have to go all the way to the famed Rucker Park to get a good pickup game of basketball.

For the second time in over a year, a Howard County police officer has been caught on video hooping it up with unusual flair, demonstrating they’re considered Howard County’s finest in more ways than one.

In an Instagram video posted Tuesday, the police officer is seen at Supreme Sports Club in Columbia, Maryland putting an array of crossover dribbles on an unsuspecting opponent and then dropping buckets over his head to the cheers of stunned onlookers who were literally betting against him. (WARNING: Video may contain sensitive language.)



https://www.instagram.com/p/B01GaCuAodM/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet



Howard County police had some fun reposting the video , saying: “Best be ready to strap up when PO Vivican walks into the gym. He didn’t take the $20, but did take all the pride on his way out.”

Last year, a uniformed officer went viral for hitting this kid with a killer crossover before making a layup.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.