1 dead, 3 injured after motorcycle, car crash in Howard Co.

A man is dead and three others are injured after a motorcycle and car crashed in Jessup, Maryland, Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. in the 10500 block of Guilford Road.

The motorcycle was traveling west on Guilford Road when it crashed into a Chrysler PT Cruiser that was traveling east, Howard County police said.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 30-year-old man, died at the scene.

Everyone in the Chrysler — a man who was driving it and a woman and boy who were passengers — was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Below is a map of where the crash happened.

