Smoke from barn fire blankets area near Route 97 in Howard Co.

A fire that burned a barn and greenhouse in Glenwood, Maryland, sent up a column of smoke thick enough to be seen from several miles away. See photos.

A barn fire sent up a column of smoke thick enough to be seen for several miles in Howard County, Maryland, on Monday, July 15, 2019. (Courtesy Howard County Fire and EMS) Howard County Fire and EMS said no animals or chemicals were kept in the barn or greenhouse. (Courtesy Howard County Fire and EMS) Heavy smoke can be seen from a ways away in Howard County. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) The view of the column of smoke from Route 97 in Glenwood, Maryland. (Courtesy Montgomery County Fire and Rescue) Howard County Fire and EMS got the fire under control just before 5 p.m. (Courtesy Howard County Fire and EMS) ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

Around 2:30 p.m., Howard County Fire and Rescue tweeted that a barn and greenhouse had caught fire off Route 97.

The smoke from the fire was thick enough to close the nearby section of Route 97.

Within an hour, the smoke billowing up from the barn was large enough to show up on local weather radar.

A civilian was injured in the course of the fire, but refused treatment and a firefighter also sustained an injury while containing the blaze.

No animals or dangerous chemicals were housed in the barn or greenhouse.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Howard County Fire Department tweeted that the fire had been contained and placed under control.

The greenhouse and barn were completely consumed in the fire, Howard County Fire and EMS said.

#Smoke plume from #HowardCounty barn fire drifting downwind from the source near MD97, heading to #PineOrchard #ColumbiaMD and #EllicottCity. At this height the radar beam is hitting smoke at roughly 2,300 ft. pic.twitter.com/rhu82Uxcmp — Matt Ritter, WTOP Wx (@MetMattRitter) July 15, 2019

The Howard County Fire and EMS Office of the Fire Marshal has started an investigation into the cause of the fire.

See map below for the area of Route 97 that will be closed to traffic:

