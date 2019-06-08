202
Home » Howard County, MD News » Howard County reverses tragic…

Howard County reverses tragic trend in opioid-related deaths, but sees more nonfatal overdoses

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP June 8, 2019 12:54 pm 06/08/2019 12:54pm
Share
Howard County Executive Calvin Ball is seen in this Dec. 27, 2018, file photo. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)

It’s an addiction that continues to claim thousands of lives each year nationwide — the fatal grip of prescription opioids. But one of the hardest hit counties in Maryland is now seeing fewer overdose deaths.

The Howard County Health Department recorded 41 total overdose deaths in 2018, three-quarters of them opioid-related. This year, opioids have been the cause of eight fatal overdoses.

“Since 2016, more than 130 people have died in Howard County from an overdose. What we’ve found is that while opioid deaths in Maryland are over 2,000, deaths in Howard County are down by about 25.5% this year,” said county executive Calvin Ball.

Reducing opioid deaths is a goal Ball considers a personal charge. He formulated a plan with Governor Larry Hogan and the state’s opioid operation command center within his first 30-days in office, he said.

“We’re going to be taking opioid-makers and distributors to court. Hopefully, that’ll help in getting it off the street,” Ball said.

Along with a 24/7 crisis service made possible through a $1 million state grant, Howard opened its first county-owned addition treatment facility, Howard House, last month.

“We are going to have one of the most innovative public-private partnerships that’ll be a 4-year, $3 million commitment with a 60-bed facility in Howard County to revive the full continuum of inpatient treatment with the county being guaranteed nine placements a month.

Ball called it innovative to have a place where Howard County residents can stay while they go through addiction treatment where they know people and where they are loved.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Calvin Ball howard county Howard County, MD News Latest News Local News Maryland News megan cloherty opioid addiction opioid deaths
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Rolls-Royce Ghost rivals cost of DC-area home

Your commute could be an absolute dream, but you'd have to take house-caliber money and spend it on a set of wheels. See photos and video.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!