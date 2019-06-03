Ellicott City murder suspect arrested after fleeing to North Carolina

Thirty hours after the shooting death of a man in Ellicott City, Maryland, police have made an arrest hundreds of miles from the scene of the crime.

Thirty hours after the shooting death of a man in Ellicott City, Maryland, police have made an arrest hundreds of miles from the scene of the crime.

Rane Dellinger, 20, was taken into custody on Monday morning in Cumberland County, North Carolina — 300 miles south of Ellicott City, where he is suspected of fatally shooting 20-year-old Jacob Mauer on Saturday evening.

Leads on Dellinger’s whereabouts pointed investigators to North Carolina, where local police found him in a vehicle and took him into custody without incident, the Howard County Police Department said on Facebook.

Detectives believe Dellinger, Mauer and a third person were using drugs in a parked vehicle in the 4200 block of Montgomery Road in Ellicott City on Saturday night.

Around 10 p.m. that evening, Dellinger is alleged to have struck Mauer with a single gunshot, then fled the area. Mauer died on the scene. Police were still investigating what led to the incident.

Dellinger faces first and second-degree murder charges, as well as multiple assault and firearm-related violations. Howard County police are working with law enforcement in North Carolina to arrange for his transport back to Maryland.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Howard County police at 410-313-7867 or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.