4 men arrested in undercover prostitution sting in Howard County

An undercover prostitution sting in Howard County led to the arrest of four men as officials in the Maryland county work to combat sex trafficking and similar crimes.

The undercover operation happened Monday at a hotel in the 9800 block of Washington Boulevard in Laurel. Detectives posted fake ads online and said when the men called, an undercover female officer provided a meeting location.

When the men tried to move forward with the transaction, they were arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct.

The following men were arrested:

Brandon Lipscomb, 27, of Columbia;

Nicholas Charles, 20, of Gwynn Oak;

Thomas Ganzermiller, 42, of Pasadena;

Bruce Tran, 47, of Gaithersburg.

The sting is part of Howard County’s efforts to combat human trafficking and related offenses. In January, eight men were also arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution and disorderly conduct at another hotel in Laurel during the county’s first undercover sting of the year.

To seek help if you are a victim or know someone who is a victim, contact 410-313-3200 to speak privately to a detective, call Howard County’s police tip line at 410-290-3784 or email Howard County’s tip line.

