Police arrest suspect in deadly baseball bat attack of Howard Co. couple

Police arrested Wilson Orellana-Lemus, 22, of Tamebird Court, on charges that include murder, burglary and assault.

It happened on the 8800 block of Spiral Cut in Columbia. Police say that the suspect entered the apartment through a window and assaulted Amanda Nicole Harris, 36, and William James Webb, 42, with a baseball bat. The suspect then stole jewelry and a cellphone, police said in a news release.

They found Harris dead and Webb hurt inside the apartment after responding to a request for a welfare check on the victims. Webb was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Both victims sustained blunt force trauma, police said in a statement. It does not appear that they knew the suspect.

Orellana-Lemus is currently being held without bond at a Howard County jail while the investigation continues.

