202
Home » Howard County, MD News » Police arrest suspect in…

Police arrest suspect in deadly baseball bat attack of Howard Co. couple

By H.J. Mai May 11, 2019 7:13 pm 05/11/2019 07:13pm
90 Shares

A Howard County, Maryland, couple were hurt with a baseball bat in a deadly home invasion, and police have arrested a suspect.

Police arrested Wilson Orellana-Lemus, 22, of Tamebird Court, on charges that include murder, burglary and assault.

It happened on the 8800 block of Spiral Cut in Columbia. Police say that the suspect entered the apartment through a window and assaulted Amanda Nicole Harris, 36, and William James Webb, 42, with a baseball bat. The suspect then stole jewelry and a cellphone, police said in a news release.

They found Harris dead and Webb hurt inside the apartment after responding to a request for a welfare check on the victims. Webb was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Both victims sustained blunt force trauma, police said in a statement. It does not appear that they knew the suspect.

Orellana-Lemus is currently being held without bond at a Howard County jail while the investigation continues.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
arrest columbia crime HJ Mai homicide Howard County, MD News Local News Maryland News murder Wilson Orellana-Lemus
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Historic JFK terminal gets new life as luxury hotel

The famous winged TWA terminal at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport came out of its decades-long retirement with a new life as a luxury hotel. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!